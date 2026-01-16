Safe use of public roads by citizens integral part of Right to Life: Haryana Human Rights Commission

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Maintaining safe roads is not merely an administrative obligation but a human rights imperative, and the safe use of public roads by citizens is an integral parts of the Right to Life guaranteed under the Constitution, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has held.

The Commission said any omission or failure on part of the road owning or maintaining authority to ensure basic road safety exposes road users to avoidable risks, resulting in violation of their human rights.

The State and its instrumentalities are under a constitutional duty to provide and maintain safe public roads, and negligence in this regard amounts to infringement of the fundamental and human rights of citizens to move freely and safely without threat to their life or personal security, the Commission observed.

While hearing a complaint, the full Commission comprising Justice Lalit Batra, chairperson, and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia sought comprehensive reports from all authorities, including National Highways Authority of India, Public Works Department (Buildings & Roads), Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation, and the Traffic Police.

Referring to the role and responsibilities of the Additional Director General of Police, Traffic and Highways (Haryana), Justice Batra observed in its order dated January 8 that it is the constitutional duty of the State to protect the life and safety of its citizens.

In the discharge of this duty, the police department -- particularly the traffic police -- plays a crucial and facilitative role in enforcing road safety, it observed.

Justice Batra issued several directions to all authorities concerned, which include ensuring proper development and regular maintenance of central verges/dividers on all major roads across Haryana.

The Commission also directed that rumble strips be installed at appropriate locations near junctions, crossings, and accident-prone spots to alert drivers and promote speed control.

With regard to fog-related safety measures, the Commission directed installation of retro-reflective tape on vehicles and highway infrastructure and deployment of highway patrol vehicles equipped with warning systems. PTI SUN DV DV