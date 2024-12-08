Safe Zone Project a success: Road accidents on Sabarimala route drop

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 8 (PTI) As this year's Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple reaches halfway, devotees are experiencing safe journeys along the pilgrimage route, thanks to the Safe Zone Project implemented by the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

According to the officials, road accidents have come down significantly compared to the previous year on the Sabarimala route.

Over the past 21 days, a total of 38 accidents were reported within a 400-km radius of Elavunkal, Erumely, and Kuttikkanam areas, which fall in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively, resulting in 20 minor injuries and no serious casualties, said an official release issued on Sunday.

This marks a significant improvement compared to the same period last year, which saw 60 accidents, including two fatalities.

In 2023, Erumely and Kuttikkanam alone accounted for 22 and 26 accidents, respectively, the release added.

Idukki Enforcement RTO K K Rajeev said that the decline in accidents is due to intensified patrolling, improved road conditions, and a favorable weather.

The Safe Zone Project, a collaborative effort by the Motor Vehicles Department and the Kerala Road Safety Authority, has deployed 24 squads to ensure round-the-clock monitoring in Elavunkal, Kuttikkanam, and Erumely, the release added.

Approximately 40 lakh vehicles, both small and large, have passed along the pilgrimage route so far this season, the release said.

Officials have also taken proactive measures, such as educating drivers about road characteristics and distributing black tea to prevent drowsiness, it added.

Emergency services are on high alert, with ambulance facilities from the Health Department and the Police ready to transport accident victims to hospitals, the release said.

In addition, a repair unit in Elavunkal provides free repair services for vehicles weighing up to 40 tons.

A total of 90 mechanical teams representing 35 vehicle manufacturers are stationed along the route, the release said.

Pilgrims can contact emergency helplines for assistance in case of accidents or other emergencies at Elavunkal (09400044991), Erumely (09496367974) and Kuttikkanam (09446037100), it added. PTI ARM ARM ROH