Safeguard genuine voters, remove fake entries: Palaniswami to cadres on SIR

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged party workers to ensure that genuine voters are able to exercise their franchise and that duplicate or ineligible names are removed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Chairing a video conference from the party office here with district secretaries and IT wing functionaries, the former CM issued detailed instructions on the SIR, an AIADMK release said.

During the interaction, Palaniswami asked the cadres to focus on identifying and removing deceased, fake and duplicate voters while safeguarding the voting rights of eligible voters.

He also told them to expedite party and election related works in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in 2026, it added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH