Safeguarding rights of Tiprasa people more important than money: Pradyot

Agartala, Nov 7 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Friday said safeguarding the rights of Tiprasa people is more important than monetary benefits.

Debbarma made the remarks following a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha at the latter’s official residence.

"When Debbarma and the CM sit together, it will be for the betterment of the state and its people. Giving Rs 10,000 to any person doesn't mean development. Rights are more important than the money as we are fighting for the cause of the Tiprasa people", he told reporters.

Noting that Mahatma Gandhi and Jawharlal Nehru had fought for people's rights, he said, "Development and rights go hand in hand".

"My discussions with the CM was positive and we are moving forward as we want a solution to the problems faced by the Tiprasa people," Debbarma said.

The Tipra Motha Party had signed the Tiprasa Accord with the Centre and the state government in February last year to address the concerns of the indigenous people.

Despite a series of meetings with the Centre, the accord has not been implemented yet triggering tension between the TMP and the BJP government in the northeastern state.