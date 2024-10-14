Safety awareness campaign in Thane covers 11,000 students in 3 months

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) An initiative to raise awareness about issues like cyber threats, addiction, sexual abuse and mental health challenges has reached more than 11,000 students in the past three months in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

The 'Safe City' campaign aims to further empower students and foster a culture of safety in Thane, a police release said.

The initiative is a joint collaboration of the Child and Women Safety Endeavour Foundation and Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, it said.

With support from other police officials, the initiative has successfully fostered trust and empowerment among children, the release added. PTI COR GK