Safety cornerstone of India's nuclear energy policy: Minister

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Safety is the cornerstone of India's nuclear energy policy and the Modi government is following the rule of 'safety first, production next', Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Singh also said that the government has initiated steps to increase nuclear power capacity from the current 8,180 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031-32.

He said during Question Hour that India's nuclear power plants operate with stringent safety protocols and international oversight.

The radiation levels at Indian nuclear facilities are consistently well below global benchmarks, underscoring the country's commitment to secure and sustainable nuclear energy, he said.

The minister said these efforts align with India's broader strategy to provide clean and reliable energy, contributing to long-term energy security and environmental sustainability.

Replying to a supplementary question, he said in Kudankulam plant, emissions have decreased from 0.081 microsieverts a decade ago to just 0.002 microsieverts now.

Similarly, Singh said, the Kalpakkam plant has experienced a substantial reduction.

He also said that India's nuclear plants are strategically designed to withstand natural disasters such as tsunamis and floods.

The minister said facilities on the eastern coast are situated more than 1,300 km from tsunami-prone zones in Indonesia, while those on the western coast, like the Tarapur plant, are positioned over 900 km away from the nearest tsunami risk zone in Pakistan.

He said India is actively enhancing its nuclear power capacity to meet growing energy demands and achieve environmental goals.

In 2017, the Modi government approved establishment of 10 reactors and the budget for nuclear energy was increased from Rs 13,879 crore in 2013-14 to over Rs 23,000 crore now, he said. PTI ACB DV DV