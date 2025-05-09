Safety First: Some Delhi schools go virtual as precautionary step

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Prioritising the safety of students amid military conflict between India and Pakistan, several private schools in Delhi shifted to online classes on Friday as a precautionary measure, an official said.

The schools such as Delhi Public School (DPS) in Vasant Kunj, Indraprastha World School in Paschim Vihar and Queen Mary School in Model Town opted for virtual classes for the day, he added.

The decision was made considering the current situation, said Indraprastha World School Principal Shikha Arora.

"Given the prevailing circumstances, we decided to hold online classes. Summer vacation is starting from next Monday, but we did not want to take any chances even for a single day," she added.

Deepti Vohra, Principal, DPS, Vasant Kunj, also said that classes were conducted online as a safety precaution.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary School Principal Anupma Singh reported low student attendance.

"We had very few students today as many parents chose not to send their children," she said.

Some schools that continued offline classes enhanced security measures on campus.

Sudha Acharya, Principal of Dwarka's ITL International School, said the peer leaders played a role in guiding fellow students on safety protocols issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

"During the morning assembly, the children were briefed on safety measures daily after mock drill and an advisory was also sent to parents," she added.

An official of the Directorate of Education, however, said that they "did not receive any official order to close schools today".

Delhi was placed on high alert and all government employees' leaves were cancelled after increased hostilities along the border with several areas, including Jammu, affected by cross-border shelling. PTI SHB AS AS