Safety of doctors is govt's priority, will work for betterment of healthcare sector: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday said the safety and security of doctors is the government's priority and it will work for the betterment of the healthcare sector.

The Lok Sabha MP attended the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Aorta Centre at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

During the inauguration, Tiwari stated that the government will work on the safety and security of doctors, adding, "Doctors' safety is a priority, and we will ensure this for the betterment of the healthcare sector." The Aorta Centre, designed to provide advanced diagnosis and treatment of aortic diseases, will offer comprehensive care, including surgical and endovascular interventions, radiological diagnosis, and hybrid treatment options, said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO of Fortis Healthcare.

Dr. Shiv Choudhary, Director of the Aorta Centre, highlighted the rising incidence of aortic diseases in both young and elderly populations, driven by lifestyle factors such as hypertension and atherosclerosis.

"While these conditions carry significant risks, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can lead to positive outcomes," he said.

Speaking about these diseases, Choudhary said that aortic diseases, which affect the body's largest artery, can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Common conditions include aortic aneurysm and aortic dissection, often resulting from high blood pressure, genetic predispositions, and lifestyle diseases.

"Our Aorta Centre is designed to cater to patients of all age groups, ensuring access to personalised and timely medical intervention," he added. PTI NSM NB