Safety of Himachalis living in Middle-East our priority: Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla, Mar 3 (PTI) Expressing concern over the ongoing conflict situation in West Asia, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said the state government is prioritising the safety of around 45,000 Himachalis living in the Middle-East.

During an interaction with media at Rampur in Shimla district, Singh said the tense situation between Iran, Israel and the United States is a matter of concern.

"Under these circumstances, ensuring the safety of Himachali diaspora in the Middle-East is our responsibility," he said.

According to available information, approximately 45,000 natives of Himachal Pradesh live in Middle-Eastern countries such as Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iran and the UAE for employment or education.

Singh said the Himachal Pradesh government is in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and any distress call from the state's people would be immediately taken up with the Union government.

"The safety of our Himachali brothers and sisters living in the Middle-East is our priority. As soon as we receive information about anyone in a difficult situation there, we will take it up with the Central government. Necessary arrangements will be made for Himachalis who wish to return to India. At the same time, the safety of those who wish to stay is also being taken seriously," Singh said.

Naresh Chauhan, media advisor to the chief minister, also expressed similar concerns in a statement issued here.

He said the Himachal Pradesh government is in constant touch with the Union government and was closely monitoring the evolving situation to ensure the safety of Himachali expatriates in the Middle-East.

A dedicated helpline number and a social media communication channel are being established to facilitate contact between expatriates and their families, he said.

Chauhan assured that as soon as international flight operations stabilise, priority assistance will be extended to residents of Himachal Pradesh.

He urged people to remain calm and rely exclusively on official communication channels for verified information.