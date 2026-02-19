Safety of traders non-negotiable, says Punjab minister Cheema

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) The Punjab government has strengthened coordination between the police and traders' bodies to ensure a safe business environment in the state, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Thursday.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Cheema said the safety of traders is non-negotiable and remains a key part of Punjab's ease of doing business framework. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Jitender Jorwal were present in the meeting.

Cheema directed district police chiefs to maintain continuous contact with the Punjab State Traders Commission (PSTC) and traders' committees at the district and constituency levels. He asked police officials to ensure regular participation in meetings of these bodies so that issues can be resolved on the spot.

The minister also instructed district police administrations to share action-taken reports directly with the DGP's office and to address security-related complaints of traders on priority.

"The government aims to empower the traders' commission and use it to improve police outreach to businessmen across the state," Cheema said, adding that traders in Punjab could carry out their business without fear.

The minister stressed that any information shared by traders or commission members must be kept strictly confidential. He said concerned police officers would be held accountable for protecting informants and warned that any negligence would invite strict action.

DGP Gaurav Yadav urged members of traders' commissions and committees to act as a bridge between the police and the business community. He said timely and actionable information helps police resolve cases effectively.

Yadav also directed district police heads to maintain proactive communication with traders' bodies and strengthen the feedback mechanism. He appealed to traders to avoid spreading or believing unverified rumours.

Members of the traders' commission and district-level committees from across the state attended the meeting. They assured the government of full cooperation in strengthening coordination between the police and the trading community. PTI VSD AKY