'Saffron crowd' wants to swallow TN, DMK won't allow it: Stalin

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Mar 9 (PTI) Ruling DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday alleged that a "saffron crowd" wanted to "swallow" the southern state, but asserted his party would not allow that.

Addressing a mega party conference here, he also launched a scathing attack against his rival, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of becoming a "slave" to the BJP in order to become CM.

Further, with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar set to step down, he said that state never had a BJP CM, and that after winning polls by showcasing the JD (U) veteran, "now they have sidelined him".

A 'Saffron crowd,' an obvious reference to the BJP, wants to "swallow Tamil Nadu". DMK will not allow it to happen, the CM asserted.

To win over the state, BJP was gradually "swallowing" AIADMK, he alleged.