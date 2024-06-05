Saffron wave sweeps Chhattisgarh; BJP wins 10 of 11 LS seats, Congress retains one

Raipur, Jun 4 (PTI) An upbeat BJP, which routed the Congress in Chhattisgarh in the assembly polls just 6 months ago, continued its stellar show in the Lok Sabha elections too as it won 10 of 11 seats in the state on Tuesday, riding high on popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and implementation of poll promises by the Vishnu Deo Sai government.

The Congress, which had won two constituencies in 2019, managed to bag just one seat this time with even party heavyweight and former CM Bhupesh Baghel losing the polls.

As per the results declared by the Election Commission for all the 11 parliamentary seats, the BJP won Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Surguja (ST), Raigarh (ST), Kanker (ST), Bastar (ST) and Janjgir-Champa (SC), while the Congress emerged victorious in Korba.

In the high-profile Raipur seat, BJP's influential leader and state minister Brijmohan Agrawal defeated Congress's Vikas Upadhyay, a former MLA, by a record margin of 5,75,285 votes.

Agrawal secured 10,50,351 votes, while Upadhyay got 4,75,066 votes.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress candidate Baghel suffered a defeat at the hands of BJP's sitting MP Santosh Pandey in the crucial Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 44,411 votes.

In Durg, BJP's sitting MP Vijay Baghel recorded a thumping victory as he defeated his nearest rival Rajendra Sahu of the Congress by a significant margin of 4,38,226 votes.

BJP candidate Chintamani Maharaj, a former MLA who switched over from the Congress before last year's assembly polls, won by a margin of 64,822 votes against Congress's Shashi Singh in the Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved Surguja constituency.

A major upset was witnessed in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP's Mahesh Kashyap won by 55,245 votes against Congress' influential tribal leader and former state minister Kawasi Lakhma. In 2019, Bastar was among the two seats won by the Congress.

In Mahasamund, BJP's Rupkumari Chaudhary, a former MLA, won by a margin of 1,45,456 votes against Congress Tamradhwaj Sahu, a former state minister.

In the tribal-dominated Raigarh, BJP's Radheshyam Rathiya emerged victorious by a margin of 2,40,391 over Congress nominee Dr Menka Devi Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Sarangarh.

BJP nominee Bhojraj Nag bagged the Kanker (ST) seat by a margin of 1,884 votes against Congress candidate Biresh Thakur. Thakur had lost the Kanker seat in 2019 by a thin margin of 6,914 votes.

In Bilaspur, BJP's Tokhan Sahu, a former MLA, defeated Congress candidate Devendra Yadav, an incumbent MLA, by a margin of 1,64,558 votes.

In the lone SC-reserved Janjgir-Champa seat, BJP's woman leader Kamlesh Jangde won by a margin of 60,000 votes against Congress candidate and former state minister Shivkumar Dahariya.

Congress' sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant, wife of Leader of Opposition in the assembly Charandas Mahant, retained her Korba seat, defeating BJP's influential woman leader Saroj Pandey by a difference of 43,283 votes.

The BJP also consolidated its position in terms of vote share. The saffron party got 46.27 per cent of votes in the last year assembly polls, which increased to 52.65 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress vote share, which was 42.23 per cent in assembly polls, declined to 41.06 per cent in the parliamentary elections.

In the three Lok Sabha polls in 2004, 2009 and 2014 held after the formation of Chhattisgarh, the BJP had fared well winning 10 out of 11 seats all the three times. In 2019, the BJP had won nine seats and the Congress 2. PTI TKP ARU RSY