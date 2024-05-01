Safiganj Mohalla in Jamshedpur faces water crisis, residents seek long-term solution

New Delhi: Safiganj mohalla in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, is currently facing a water crisis while its neighboring locality, Chhapria has been spared from this hardship.

Residents of Safiganj mohalla have been grappling with a severe shortage of water for over 40-50 days.

The absence of basic amenities like water supply for drinking and daily household chores has further aggravted the plight of villagers, impacting lives of approximately 400 families.

Community leaders including, Shaheed Thakur Ji Pathak Welfare Society National Wing leader Surya Pathak and National General Secretary Chandra Prakash Pathak, have taken steps to address the issue.

They have submitted appeals to the Deputy Commissioner of Jamshedpur and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, seeking assistance.

In response to the crisis, authorities have arranged for water tankers to provide temporary relief to the affected residents of Saffiganj.

The distribution of water from tankers has many a times led to disputes among residents, as demand often exceeds supply. Moreover, the safety of tanker-supplied water for drinking purpose remains a concern.

The long-term solution remains elusive, despite efforts by the Public Works Department (PWD) to resolve the issue, including tightening valves in the pipeline.

As the disparity in water access persists, residents of Safiganj mohalla urge authorities to prioritize their community's need for a reliable and safe water supply, ensuring equitable distribution and addressing underlying infrastructure issues.