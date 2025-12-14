Sagar Defence to establish autonomous maritime shipyard in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Dec 14 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a proposal by Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd to establish India's "first" dedicated autonomous maritime shipyard and systems development centre in Nellore district.

The proposed project, which will come up at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour, is aimed at positioning the state as a key hub for next-generation maritime and autonomous systems development.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the establishment of India's first dedicated autonomous maritime shipyard and systems development centre at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour," an official release said on Sunday.

The facility will function as a specialised shipyard focused exclusively on autonomous and unmanned maritime platforms, including surface and underwater vessels, along with intelligent maritime systems and command-and-control technologies.

The project is expected to generate employment for around 750 people, including 300 direct and 450 indirect jobs, while strengthening the coastal industrial and skills ecosystem, it said.

The government has approved the allotment of over 29 acres of land to the project on a lease basis through the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, including nearly seven acres of waterfront land and 22 acres of harbour land, providing direct sea access for shipbuilding and testing operations.

As per the approved schedule, construction of the shipyard is scheduled to begin in December 2025, with machinery installation to be completed by June 2026, followed by trial production in October same year and commercial operations from November.

The government has directed the AP Maritime Board and departments concerned to facilitate timely execution of the project, reinforcing the state's focus on high-technology investments and defence-linked manufacturing, the release added.