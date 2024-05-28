Sagar incident fallout of enmity: MP CM on Dalit woman's death

Bhopal, May 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the Sagar incident was the fallout of enmity, a remark coming against the backdrop of the death of a Dalit woman after she purportedly fell from an ambulance carrying her uncle’s body two days back.

Yadav said he would visit Barodia Nonagir village to meet the family of victims but downplayed the Congress' demand for a CBI probe as a "job of the opposition." "I am going to Sagar-Khurai and I hope, God willing, everything will be alright in that village. It was the result of an enmity. I sympathise with them. We have directed the administration to ensure that such things won't recur and people live harmoniously," Yadav told PTI when asked about the Sagar incident.

Anjana Ahirwar, whose brother Nitin Ahirwar alias Lalu was allegedly beaten to death by some persons pressuring her for a compromise in a harassment case last August, died on Sunday after "falling off" from an ambulance which was carrying the body of her uncle, who was allegedly beaten to death by some persons on Saturday, police had said.

"It is the job of the opposition Congress to demand a CBI probe. They will have to speak like this. They were aware of it. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh also went there and visited both the places where the dispute took place and also the home where the incident (killing) took place," Yadav said.

"What else can one do while coming from outside? It was a dispute and in such a situation what one can do? We can't deny that the incident didn't take place. We have realised the gravity of the incident," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured to support family members of Anjana Ahirwar. PTI MAS NSK