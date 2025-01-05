Sagar Island ready to host Gangasagar Mela; security tightened

Sagar Island (WB), Jan 5 (PTI) The West Bengal government decided to deploy around 13,000 police personnel in and around the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, as a part of its preparations for the upcoming annual holy dip during Makar Sankranti on January 14, a senior official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The completion of the preparations would, however, require two to three more days to be completed, he said.

"We have taken all precautionary measures regarding this year's mela. Extra cautions have been initiated this year as we expect a bigger number of pilgrims reaching here," the officials told PTI.

Alongside the policemen, plain-dress security personnel will also be deployed in and around the island, he said.

Advertisment

Like earlier years, the administration, with the help of the Coast Guard, will have coastal surveillance, the official said, adding that the National Disaster Response Force will also be present.

According to another senior official of the district administration, additional lights have been installed all around the island especially from Kachuberia to the mela area, and around the Kapil Muni ashram.

Additional towers have been set up to keep a close watch on the proceedings.

Advertisment

“The administration has installed a total of 1,150 CCTVs. Senior police officers in the rank of DSP will be deployed here. Besides, there will be civic volunteers and personnel from the state disaster management," he said.

Lakhs of Hindu pilgrims from different parts of the country as well as outside gather in Sagar Island during 'Makar Sankranti' to take a holy dip at the confluence of the sacred Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. PTI SCH NN