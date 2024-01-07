Sagar Parikrama: Rupala interacts with fisherfolk in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur, Jan 7 (PTI) Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala kicked off the 11th phase of 'Sagar Parikrama' from the Gopalpur harbour in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday.

'Sagar Parikrama', which was launched from Mandvi in Gujarat on March 5, 2022, is aimed at direct interaction with fisherfolk in their village to understand their issues and to improve their livelihood, he said.

Rupala interacted with the fisherfolk in Arjipalli village, and handed them documents related to PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, Kisan Credit Card and group accident insurance scheme.

He assured the people that he would help in clearing hurdles for setting up the fishing harbour near Arjipalli.

A plot has been identified for the harbor, which would cost Rs 500, but the work has not progressed as clearance has not been given since it is forest land, officials said.

Ganjam Zilla Matsya Jivi Forum urged the minister to increase the livelihood support for fisherfolks from Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000 when fishing is banned in the region for the breeding of olive ridley turtles.

They also urged him to increase the group accident insurance scheme benefit from Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh and provide diesel at a subsidised rate for mechanised boats.

After the completion of the 10th phase of 'Sagar Parikrama' at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, Rupala arrived at the Gopalpur port by sea on a two-day visit to Odisha.

He visited Nairi, Balugaon, Satapada and Puri later in the day.

He would visit Paradip, Kendrapara, Dhamara, Chudamani and Chandipur on Monday, and interact with the fisherfolk there before moving towards West Bengal. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM