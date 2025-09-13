Sages and seers must refrain from making any wrong statement against Ambedkar: Mayawati

Lucknow, Sep 13 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday alleged that some seers were making remarks on B R Ambedkar just to grab headlines and asked them to shun their "casteist" mindset.

"Some sages and seers who make controversial statements to remain in the headlines do not have the correct information about the incomparable contribution of the most revered Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the making of the Indian Constitution," she said on X. "It would be better if they remain silent instead of making any wrong statement in this regard," the former chief minister said in a post in Hindi.

Though Mayawati didn't name any seer in her post, her remarks came in the backdrop of a controversy over remarks by a Bundelkhand-based seer's take on Ambedkar's views on Manusmriti.

The seer had, in an interview to a prominent news channel, suggested that Ambedkar's views against Manu Smriti were shaped due to his lack of Sanskrit knowledge.

In her post, Mayawati suggested that those making such remarks should first try to understand why Ambedkar's followers oppose Manusmriti.

"Why do the followers of Baba Saheb oppose Manusmriti? They should definitely try to understand this after leaving behind their casteist hatred," she said.

She said that they should also know that Babasaheb was a great scholar. The saidhus and seers, who comment on this matter "are nothing in terms of his knowledge and hence must refrain from saying anything about this too," Mayawati said. PTI NAV MAN SHS SHS RT RT