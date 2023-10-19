Saha congratulates Nallu for being appointed Tripura governor

Agartala, Oct 19 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu for being appointed as the new governor of the state.

Nallu, a BJP national executive member from Telangana, will replace Satyadev N Arya whose term ended on August 25.

"I heartily congratulate Shri Indrasena Reddy Nallu Ji on being appointed Governor of Tripura," Saha said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb, the state's former CM, also welcomed Nallu's appointment as the new governor of Tripura.

Nallu is a three-time MLA of undivided Andhra Pradesh, and was also the BJP president of the southern state. PTI PS SOM