Saha inspects plot of land for proposed Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai

Agartala, Dec 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said he inspected a plot of land for construction of the proposed Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai.

Saha said the decision to set up a Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai was taken considering the needs of people of his state, including patients.

“We don’t have any Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai. The state cabinet decided to set up one facility and acquire land for the purpose. I am in Mumbai to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and I took this opportunity to inspect the site,” the CM said in a social media post.

“In the coming days, the people of Tripura will benefit from this initiative," he said.

Saha added that he has reviewed the design of the proposed structure, “which needs a few modifications”.

At present, the northeastern state has a Tripura Bhavan in Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati. PTI PS RBT