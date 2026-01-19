Saha lays foundation stone for extension of Delhi's Tripura Bhavan

Agartala, Jan 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday laid the foundation stone for the extension of Tripura Bhavan in New Delhi.

He said the Rs 2.95-crore project will strengthen the Tripura Bhavan's infrastructure and enhance the facilities for the people of the state visiting the national capital for various purposes.

"Laid the foundation stone for the extension project of Tripura Bhavan at Bir Tikendrajit Marg, New Delhi today. Under this project, 6 rooms and 2 hall rooms will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.95 crore," he said in a Facebook post.

"This will strengthen Tripura Bhavan's infrastructure and enhance facilities for our people visiting the national capital for medical facilities, education, cultural and business purposes. We are committed to modern and efficient infrastructure for Viksit Tripura," he added.

The chief minister, who went to Delhi on Sunday, met BJP national working president Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters.

"Met BJP national working president Nitin Nabin ji in New Delhi on Sunday evening. Held detailed discussions on organisational matters and our state government's development initiatives under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji," he said in another social media post.

Despite successfully carrying out organisational elections in the northeastern state, the BJP state unit could not pick its new president, prompting the central leadership to request the incumbent president Rajib Bhattacharjee, who is also Rajya Sabha MP, to continue.

Saha said he also extended an invitation to Nabin to visit the state. PTI PS ACD