Sahakar Taxi will become India's largest cooperative taxi company in 2 years: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that the newly-launched Sahakar Taxi service is poised to become the largest cooperative taxi company in the country in the next two years, and said nearly 51,000 drivers have already registered since its pilot launch.

Shah, who is also Minister for Cooperation, highlighted the successful initial uptake of the service saying, "We have recently launched Sahakar Taxi service which is on a cooperative basis. We have launched it on a trial basis in Delhi." The minister was addressing Earth Summit at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre here. The Summit is a national initiative led by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

Shah said that 51,000 drivers have already registered themselves for the service since its pilot launch.

"Our taxi drivers will receive their full earnings into their bank accounts. I am confident that in the next two years, this taxi service will become the largest taxi company in the country running on a cooperative basis," he said.

The new cooperative ride-hailing app, Bharat Taxi, launched its pilot operations in Delhi on Tuesday, offering an alternative to private platforms. It is backed by eight top cooperative organisations.

The digital app will be operated by the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a multi-state cooperative society. The promoters of the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd are Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NAFED, NDDB, NCEL, NCDC and NABARD.

With the zero commission model, drivers will get full earnings from each ride. Profit of the cooperative society will be distributed directly to drivers.