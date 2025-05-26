Saharanpur: Girl, 16, dies by suicide after harassment, police begin probe

Saharanpur (UP), May 26 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl killed herself with poison here after allegedly being harassed by a local boy, police on Monday said.

The incident happened Saturday in a village under the Bihargarh Police Station jurisdiction.

According to the girl's mother's complaint, on Saturday when her daughter was returning home from tuition, she was allegedly harassed and beaten by a 17-year-old local boy, an officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the class 10 student had been harassed by the same boy earlier as well, she told her mother.

Jain said that shortly after her conversation with her mother, she went to her room, locked the door, and ate pesticide.

The girl was rushed to the local primary health centre but succumbed.

Although the post-mortem did not clearly establish the cause of death, her body was handed over to the family for final rites, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under BNS Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt). PTI COR ABN VN VN