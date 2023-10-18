Sahibabad-Duhai Depot one-way journey to cost Rs 50; Rs 100 in premium class: NCRTC

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A one-way journey from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot station on the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will cost Rs 50, while the fare for the same route will be Rs 100 in a premium-class coach, officials said on Wednesday.

The priority section of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is slated to be opened for passengers on October 21, a day after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The segment from Duhai to Duhai Depot is a spur from the main corridor.

The fare for the same route will be Rs 100 in a premium-class coach, it said.

The under-construction RRTS Corridor, being built for a semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'RAPIDX' by the NCRTC, is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The NCRTC has been tasked to oversee the construction of India's first RRTS, between Delhi and Meerut.

A media preview of the RAPIDX trains was held on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

"A day after the inauguration of the priority section, passenger services will begin from October 21 morning. RAPIDX trains will be operational between 6 am and 11 pm. Initially, trains will be available every 15 minutes, though the frequency can be increased on a requirement basis in the future," an official source told PTI on Tuesday.

Every RAPIDX train will have six coaches, including a premium coach. One coach in every train is reserved for women and it is the coach next to the premium coach. Seats in coaches are serially numbered Also, there are reserved seats for women, specially-abled and senior citizens in other coaches, the officials said.

Premium coaches have a seat with a different colour code, a provision for installing a vending machine in future, besides a host of additional commuter-centric features like reclining seats, coat hooks, magazine holders and footrests, officials said.

The first coach moving towards Meerut from Delhi, and the last coach moving towards Delhi from Meerut will be the premium coach. It will be separated from the adjoining coach with a sliding door.

Entry to a premium coach will be accessible only through a premium lounge on a platform. Equipped with comfortable cushioned seats, it will have a vending machine from where snacks or drinks can be bought.

Commuters can buy a paper QR code-based ticket, which can be generated via ticket vending machines (TVM) or bought from ticket counters at the RAPIDX stations, officials said.

Unified Payments Interface or UPI-enabled ticket vending machines have been installed to purchase paper QR code-based tickets and recharge the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Passengers can use bank notes, bank cards, National Common Mobility Cards and UPI to buy tickets from a TVM, they said.

Sources said a RAPIDX smart card is expected to be launched on the day of the inauguration of the priority corridor.

An NCMC card can be recharged with a minimum value of Rs 100 up to a maximum value of Rs 2,000, the NCRTC said. Also, the RRTS system will allow commuters to use any NCMC card from the first day of operations for travelling.

Digital QR code-based tickets through NCRTC Mobile Application, RAPIDX Connect can also be bought, officials said.

Drinking water and washroom facilities have been provided in the paid area of the concourse level at every station.

Keeping in mind the convenience of commuters travelling with young children, a diaper-changing station has been provided in the women's washroom at every station.

First Aid facility is available at all RAPIDX stations. For any medical emergency, ambulance service can also be arranged through CATS.

For the priority section, a 'Lost and Found Centre' is located at Ghaziabad station of the RAPIDX, working hours for which are from 8 am to 8 pm. Information about lost and found items will also be available on the RAPIDX Connect app.

The entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by June 2025. PTI KND RHL