Sahibzades represent ultimate expression of bravery against religious fanaticism: PM

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the supreme sacrifice of the sahibzades (sons) of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, represents the ultimate expression of India's indomitable courage, valour and bravery against the cruel Mughal Sultanate.

Addressing an event organised on Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, Modi said the country is remembering the brave sons who represent the pinnacle of India's indomitable courage, valour and bravery.

"Today, we remember the brave Sahibzades, the pride of our nation. They embody India's indomitable courage and the highest ideals of valour. Those brave Sahibzades broke the limits of age and circumstance. They stood like a rock against the cruel Mughal Sultanate, shaking the very existence of religious fanaticism and terror. A nation with such a glorious past, whose young generation has inherited such inspirations, what can that nation not achieve?" he said.

The Prime Minister said the Sahibzades were quite young at the time, but Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's cruelty was unmoved by that.

"Aurangzeb knew that if he wanted to instil fear among the people of India and force religious conversion, he would first have to break the morale of Indians. That is why he made the Sahibzades his target. But Aurangzeb and his commanders forgot that our gurus were not ordinary human beings. They were living embodiments of penance and sacrifice, divine incarnations in spirit and action," he said.

Modi said the courage and ideals of Mata Gujri Ji, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the four Sahibzades continue to give strength to every Indian.

"Sahibzada Ajit Singh ji, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh ji, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh ji were compelled, at a very young age, to confront the greatest power of their time. This struggle was not merely about power but a clash between India's core values and religious fanaticism. It was a battle of truth versus falsehood," he said.

On the Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Gobind Singh on January 9, 2022, Modi had announced that December 26 would be observed as Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, whose unparalleled sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

To mark Veer Bal Diwas, the government is organising programmes across the country aimed at informing and educating citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades.