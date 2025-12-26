Sahibzades represent ultimate expression of bravery against religious fanaticism, terror: PM

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades (sons) of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, represents the ultimate expression of India's indomitable courage, valour and bravery against the cruel Mughal Sultanate, shaking the very existence of religious fanaticism and terror.

Addressing an event organised on Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, Modi said the country is remembering the brave sons who represent the pinnacle of India's indomitable courage, valour and bravery.

"Today, we remember the brave Sahibzades, the pride of our nation. They embody India's indomitable courage and the highest ideals of valour.

"Those brave Sahibzades broke the limits of age and circumstance. They stood like a rock against the cruel Mughal Sultanate, shaking the very existence of religious fanaticism and terror. A nation with such a glorious past, whose young generation has inherited such inspirations, what can that nation not achieve?" he said.

The prime minister said the Sahibzades were quite young at the time, but Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's cruelty was unmoved by that.

"Aurangzeb knew that if he wanted to instil fear among the people of India and force religious conversion, he would first have to break the morale of Indians. That is why he made the Sahibzades his target. But Aurangzeb and his commanders forgot that our gurus were not ordinary human beings. They were living embodiments of penance and sacrifice, divine incarnations in spirit and action," he said.

Modi said the courage and ideals of Mata Gujri Ji, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the four Sahibzades continue to give strength to every Indian.

"Sahibzada Ajit Singh ji, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh ji, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh ji were compelled, at a very young age, to confront the greatest power of their time. This struggle was not merely about power but a clash between India's core values and religious fanaticism. It was a battle of truth versus falsehood," he said.

On the Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Gobind Singh on January 9, 2022, Modi had announced that December 26 would be observed as Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, whose unparalleled sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

The government is organising programmes across the country aimed at informing and educating citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades to mark Veer Bal Diwas.

The prime minister said the country has decided that liberation from the mentality of slavery must be achieved and the sacrifices of Indians, memories of the people's valour will not be suppressed.

"Now, the heroes and heroines of the country will not be relegated to the margins and, therefore, we are celebrating 'Veer Bal Diwas' with full enthusiasm. In our country, which is becoming free from the mentality of slavery, linguistic diversity is becoming our strength," he said.

He emphasised that the saga of the Sahibzades' sacrifice should have been on the lips of every citizen, but unfortunately, even after Independence, the colonial mindset prevailed.

Modi pointed out that this mentality was sown by British politician Macaulay in 1835 and was not eradicated even after Independence, leading to decades of attempts to suppress such truths.

He asserted that India has now resolved to free itself from the colonial mindset, declaring that the memories of Indian sacrifices and valour will no longer be suppressed and the nation's heroes and heroines will no longer be sidelined.

The prime minister said the government has not stopped there, noting that in 2035 it will be 200 years since "Macaulay's conspiracy", and with 10 years remaining, India will demonstrate complete liberation from the colonial mindset.

He stressed that once the nation is free from this mindset, it will take greater pride in indigenous traditions and advance further on the path of self-reliance.

British politician and historian Thomas Babington Macaulay introduced the English education system in India in 19th century.

There have been allegations against Macaulay that he designed the English education system with the "malicious" objective of "destroying" India's own culture and to serve the British Empire.

The prime minister complimented Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) and Gen Alpha (those born between 2010 and 2025), saying they will take the country to the goal of a developed India.

"Gen Z, Gen Alpha... Your generation will take India to the goal of a developed India. I see the competence of Gen Z, I see your confidence, I understand it, and, therefore, I have great trust in you," he said.

He said India is freeing itself from the colonial mindset once and for all and its linguistic diversity is emerging as a source of strength. He referred to 160 MPs delivering their speeches in their own languages in the recently concluded winter session of Parliament.

"Among these speakers, over 50 of them spoke in Tamil, 40 in Tamil and 25 in Bangla," he said.

He said every year, children who achieve remarkable feats in different fields for the nation are honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), and this year too, 20 children from across the country have received the award. PTI ACB KSS KSS