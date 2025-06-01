Sahitya Akademi winner Parienkar''s Konkani stories collection translated into English

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Thirteen short stories of Sahitya Akademi winner Prakash Parienkar, originally written in Konkani and portraying village life in Goa's forested region Sattari, have been translated into English.

Through these 13 narratives in "The Bitter-Fruit Tree and Other Stories", Parienkar weaves together a web of social, cultural, and agricultural traditions that define the lives of the people in the northeastern region of the coastal state.

Published by Niyogi Books, the short stories have been translated by Vidya Pai.

The stories are set against the backdrop of the Mhadei river, which flows through the landscape, nourishing the crops and the people who tend to them.

Parienkar's writing is infused with a deep understanding of the natural world and the interconnectedness of human life with the land. He writes about the diverse flora and fauna of the region, the folk customs and religious traditions, and the struggles of the villagers as they face the fury of nature or revel in its bounty.

One of the most striking aspects of Parienkar's stories is the way he captures the sheer diversity of life in Sattari. From the kumer farming practices of the past to the puran farming methods that are unique to this region, Parienkar's stories are filled with details that bring the world of the villagers to life.

The stories also highlight the challenges faced by the villagers, including the impact of government policies on their traditional way of life.

The characters in Parienkar's stories are multidimensional and complex, with their own unique struggles and triumphs. The women, in particular, are powerfully drawn, handling domestic responsibilities and working on the land with a strength and resilience that is inspiring.

Parienkar's stories also explore the complex social dynamics of village life, including the hierarchy of caste and the distinct roles played by different communities.

The tussle between native residents and outsiders is another theme that runs through many of the stories.