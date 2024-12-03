Sahitya Akademi's Pustakayan boook fair to begin from December 6

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The third edition of Sahitya Akademi's Pustakayan Book Fair will begin from December 6 here at Rabindra Bhawan, the National Academy of Letters has announced.

Advertisment

Inaugurated by writer and former Indian ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna, the book fair will feature literary, cultural programmes and have participation of over 40 publishers.

"In the Pustakyan Book Fair, which is being organised with the objective of promoting book culture and interest in reading, along with many literary programmes, cultural programmes will also be organised at which many a young artist will take part every day," Sahitya Akademi secretary K Sreenivasarao said in a statement.

The 10-day book fair will host Hindi Kavi Sammilan, Yuva Sahiti, multilingual poetry reading, mushaira, short story reading and discussions on a range of topics.

Advertisment

The academy will also organise programmes for children, including painting competition, poetry presentation and story presentation.

The opening ceremony will be presided over by Sahitya Akademi president Madhav Kaushik and vice president Kumud Sharma.

Ranjana Chopra, additional secretary and financial advisor, Ministry of Culture and Uma Nanduri, joint secretary, Ministry of Culture will be the guests of honour at the inaugural session.

Advertisment

The book fair will come to an end on December 15. PTI MAH MAH MG MG