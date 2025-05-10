Sai Baba temple at Shirdi not to allow garlands, bouquets, shawls inside

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Amid heightened security concerns in the country, the Sai Baba temple trust at Shirdi in Maharashtra has decided not to allow garland, bouquets and shawls to brought inside the temple complex.

The famous temple which draws millions of devotees every year had received a threatening email last week.

Goraksh Gadilkar, a member of the Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, said devotees will be searched before entering the temple.

"The Sansthan received a threat email on May 2. In view of India-Pakistan tensions and the security alert across the country, flowers, garlands, prasad and shawls will not be allowed inside," he told PTI.

The Ahilyanagar district police have also made some suggestions to enhance the security of the temple.

On Friday, the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai said it will not allow garlands, prasad and coconuts inside from May 11. PTI PR KRK