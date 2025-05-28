Saif Ali Khan becomes ambassador for Sparsh Pearl

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been roped in as a brand ambassador for Sparsh Pearl, a bathroom fitting company.

The 54-year-old actor has signed a two-year agreement and will be the face of 360-degree marketing campaign, spanning television commercials, digital platforms, OTT media, and outdoor advertising for the brand, according to the press note.

Director of Sparsh Pearl, Archit Garg, said he believes the collaboration with the actor will strengthen "global markets and open new avenues for strategic expansion" for the company.

"With Saif Ali Khan joining us as the face of the brand an icon with international appeal and fan following across the world we’re confident this partnership will further strengthen our presence in global markets and open new avenues for strategic expansion," he said in a statement.

"Our strength lies in the trust we’ve earned from our wide network of distributors, dealers, and millions of satisfied customers. With Saif Ali Khan joining us, we aim to reach a more premium, urban audience," Manish Gupta, president of sales and marketing of Sparsh Pearl said.

"Saif Ali Khan, with his refined persona and enduring legacy in Indian cinema, perfectly aligns with our brand values. We are confident that this association will help us scale new heights and connect deeply with our customers," chairman and managing director Naresh Garg added.