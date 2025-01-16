Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack by intruder at his home

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Advertisment

Khan was hospitalised and required a surgery following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his house in Bandra area, they said.

"There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery," the 54-year-old actor's public relations representative said in a statement.

"We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

Advertisment

A police official said that as per initial information, an unidentified person entered Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

Khan received injuries in knife attack by the intruder. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

Asked if there was a robbery attempt at the actor's house by the intruder, a senior police official did not elaborate and said an investigation was on.

Advertisment

The Bandra police reached the spot after receiving information and launched a probe into the incident.

Khan is known for his performances in films like "Omkara", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".