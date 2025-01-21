Saif Ali Khan walks out of hospital 5 days after knife attack

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday walked out of a Mumbai hospital, five days after he was stabbed repeatedly by a Bangladeshi national inside his 12th floor apartment in Bandra, necessitating surgery.

Clad in a white shirt and blue jeans, the 54-year-old actor, who sported dark goggles, was seen waving at the media and fans, as he stepped out of the Lilavati Hospital.

Saif was seen with a cast on his hand as he walked briskly to a waiting black vehicle, accompanied by security personnel.

His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, was also seen at the hospital shortly before he was discharged.

Saif reached his 'Satguru Sharan' residence in Bandra, located at a short distance from the hospital.

The actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack by an intruder at his 12th floor home in the early hours of January 16, underwent an emergency surgery at the hospital soon after he was admitted.

Doctors had earlier said Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck, and the major part was at the back, which was in the spine. They removed the sharp object that was lodged in the spine and repaired the injury.

He underwent two critical procedures during his hospital stay -- neurosurgery and plastic surgery.

Khan recovered well and was shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) on January 17 to a special room.

Police on Sunday arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) from neighbouring Thane city for the attack on the actor.

Fakir has told the police that he stabbed the actor in his back multiple times to free himself from his tight grip, an official said.

After the attack, the intruder escaped from Khan's flat, and hid in the garden of the building for around two hours, the official said.

"The accused entered the actor's flat from the bathroom window with the intention of theft. After he entered the house, the actor's staff spotted him and started arguing with him. Soon, Saif Ali Khan came there and sensing a threat, he held the accused tightly from the front," the official said.

"As the accused did not get time to move, he started stabbing the actor in his back to free himself from the latter's grip. As Khan was injured in the attack, the accused managed to break free from his grip," he said.

Later, Khan locked the main door of his flat assuming that the attacker was still inside. However, the accused managed to flee using the same route through which he had entered, the official said.

The police earlier said that the fingerprints of the accused have been found at the crime scene, including the bathroom window from where he entered and exited, the duct shaft and the ladder he used to enter from the duct.

Fakir, a native of Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, had been residing in Mumbai for over five months, working odd jobs and associated with a housekeeping agency, they said.

A court in Mumbai on Sunday remanded the accused in five-day police custody.

Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused arrested, an official said.

A team of 20 officials reached the Satguru Sharan building in four police vans around 5.30 am and were on the premises for an hour, the official said.

The police team entered the building through the front gate with the accused, and also took him to Bandra railway station, from where he had taken a train to Dadar, and to a place outside a garden where he had slept after the attack.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has lauded Saif Ali Khan's bravery and is happy that his former co-star, who was attacked by an intruder recently at his home, is safe.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has lauded Saif Ali Khan's bravery and is happy that his former co-star, who was attacked by an intruder recently at his home, is safe.

"It's very nice that he is safe, it's good we are happy. The whole industry is very happy. And it was very brave of him, he protected his family," Akshay said at the press conference of his new film "Sky Force" on Monday.