Saif attack: Custody of accused extended, father says he is being framed

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Police on Friday told a Mumbai court that they needed to conduct a facial recognition test of the Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to ascertain that he was the one in the CCTV footage.

The court extended the police custody of Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) till January 29, while defence lawyers questioned the actor's version of the incident, asking why he did not call the police immediately.

Shariful’s father said he will soon approach Bangladesh foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission for the release of his son, who he claimed was being framed.

Shariful was arrested on January 19 for allegedly breaking into Saif Ali Khan's 12th floor flat in Bandra for robbery three days earlier, and stabbing the actor multiple times when confronted.

The police on Friday sought his further custody, claiming that while substantial progress had been made in the probe, more interrogation was required to investigate certain crucial aspects.

Public prosecutors told the court that facial recognition test of the accused was needed to be done at a Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain that he was the same person seen in the CCTV footage recovered from the staircase of Khan's building.

The prosecution's statement followed reported claims made by the accused's father that the person seen in the CCTV footage was not his son.

Judicial magistrate K C Rajput extended Shariful's police remand till January 29, noting that it was necessary considering the nature of the offence and progress in the probe.

The police also told the court that they need to match the footprints of the accused with those found at Khan's residence, and the shoes the accused was wearing at the time have not been recovered yet.

A missing part of the knife used in the crime too was yet to be found, the police said, adding that the accused was not cooperating with investigation.

A driving license issued in Bangladesh has been recovered from him, confirming that he is a native of the neighbouring country, the prosecution told the court.

The accused's lawyers opposed the plea for further police custody, and questioned the veracity of the incident.

Saif Ali Khan had enough time (after the attacker entered his house) but did not call the police for help, they claimed.

In a 12-minute interview, Shariful's father Mohammad Ruhul told PTI over the phone from Bangaldesh that his son did not have proper documentation for his stay in India and he lived in constant fear of being arrested.

He alleged that the man seen in the CCTV camera footage was not Shariful and added that his son was being framed.

"I will get in touch with the Bangaldeshi foreign ministry and also seek help from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for the release of my son," Ruhul said.

He claimed that he learned about his son's arrest through Facebook and news channels and added he had not been contacted by police in this connection.

"The police have not said anything to us," Ruhul said.

He said Shariful entered India between the last week of March and the first week of April last year.

Ruhul claimed that his son was not involved in the stabbing incident, saying it would not have been possible for Shariful to enter the home of a star of Khan's stature and commit such a crime.

"In the video footage we saw, the man (in the footage) has hair till the eyebrows. My son doesn't wear his hair like that. He is 30 years old and has never kept his hair this long, not even as a teenager," Ruhul said.

India is a huge country, it is quite possible that one person would bear some resemblance to another person, he said. "But the CCTV camera photos that I saw of the (accused) person do not match my son." He also alleged that his son was being framed by a "third party". "There might be a conspiracy." Ruhul, a local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), worked at the People's Jute Mill in Khulna district before retiring to his native village in Jhalokathi district.

He said Shariful used to work at a hotel in Mumbai and sent a portion of the salary he received on the "10th, 11th, 12th" of every month.

Ruhul said Hasina's re-election in January 2024 forced Shariful to leave Bangladesh.

After Hasina became prime minister again, Shariful realised that he could not survive in Bangladesh. He saw other people leave Bangladesh for other countries and earn a living there. With this in mind, he went to India, Ruhul said.

"He didn't have any documentation. One who has documents can go and work anywhere. Having valid documents has a lot of advantages," he said.

Shariful lived in constant fear because he did not have any documents, his father said. "There is no question of him roaming around." Ruhul is the area vice president of a BNP union. His eldest son is the organisation secretary of the BNP while Shariful was a party member.

Veteran writer Javed Akhtar said he is happy that Saif Ali Khan has recovered.

Veteran writer Javed Akhtar said he is happy that Saif Ali Khan has recovered.

"All of us were extremely concerned. And I'm happy that he has come back from the hospital," Akhtar told PTI on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.