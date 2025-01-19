Saif attack: Suspect Sharif-ul-Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, arrested

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Sunday said a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at the actor’s residence here has been arrested.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the man was unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star's house and his intention was theft, a senior police official told reporters.

He said the attacker was apprehended from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road, neighbouring Thane district.

The official said the man had changed his name, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, to Bijoy Das after entering India.

He said the accused, who hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh, had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs.

Police are trying to collect the documents the accused used to enter India illegally.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raised intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.

Khan, 54, underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in `Satguru Sharan' building. He is recovering and may be discharged soon, doctors said.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai police had detained a 31-year-old suspect at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh.

Aakash Kailash Kannojia, the detained man, was "still a suspect", Mumbai police said in a statement later, adding that further action will be taken after due verification.

Earlier on Friday, a carpenter had been held as he resembled the screengrab of the suspected assailant from the CCTV footage at the actor's building, but he was released later as he was found to have no link to the crime.

On Friday, Mumbai Police had collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Dadar visited by the alleged suspect following the incident.