Saif recovering well, expected to be discharged in two to three days: Doctors

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home, is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in two to three days, doctors said on Saturday.

The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including on his neck and near the spine, in a brutal attack at his house in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors at the hospital said the actor, who has been shifted out of the ICU, is recovering well. He is walking and is on a normal diet.

They said Khan is expected to be discharged in two to three days.

"We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him," Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, had said on Friday.

He said a team of doctors checked on him and made him walk.

Dange had said that Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck. And the major part was at the back, which was in the spine.

Doctors have removed the sharp object from the back and repaired the spinal injury, he had said.

The police have formed more than 30 teams to track down and nab the attacker, who stabbed the film star in his 12th-floor apartment at the Satguru Sharan building during a robbery attempt.