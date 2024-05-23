Sailor from Philippines dies after falling from crane at Paradip Port

Paradip (Odisha), May 23 (PTI) A sailor from the Philippines died after falling from a ship crane while cleaning it at the Paradip Port, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Azarcon Earl Wilhelm Curao (26).

He was a part of the MV Yukad, which was anchored at Paradip Port to load coal.

The sailor was brought ashore by a boat from the anchorage zone and taken to Paradip Port Hospital, an official said, adding, despite prompt medical attention, he died upon arrival at the facility.

Babita Dehuri, the inspector in-charge of Marine Police Station in Nehru Bangla province, said an investigation is underway.

The Philippine embassy has been contacted, and arrangements are being made to repatriate Curao's body, police said. PTI CORR AAM RBT