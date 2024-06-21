Saini asks people to make yoga integral part of their lives

Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday asked people to make yoga an integral part of their lives to keep diseases at bay.

Yoga is a way of life. In the next two months, the state government will open 'Vyayamshalas' at 100 more places where yoga could be practised daily by people under supervision of instructors, he said while addressing a gathering in Hisar.

"Through yoga we can keep diseases at bay. Even during the Covid crisis, we saw how yoga benefitted people immensely before the vaccine was available," he said.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, Saini along with people performed various yoga poses at the event. State's Health Minister Kamal Gupta was among those present on the occasion.

The International Yoga Day (IDY) celebrations were also held in other parts of Haryana as well.

Saini noted that more and more people have adopted yoga as a part of their daily life.

Entire world is celebrating this day today as a festival, he said, as he talked about how yoga guru Ramdev took yoga to the masses while Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to the world stage.

"When we do yoga it fills us with positive energy," he said, while adding that a healthy citizen contributes to a healthy society which in turn, helps accelerate development.