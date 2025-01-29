Saini dares opposition on MSP claim, says Haryana's procurement of 24 crops 'national record'

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday threw an open challenge to the opposition over procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), asserting that purchase of 24 crops in the state is a "national record" and "a reality, not a slogan".

Taking on Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has questioned the BJP government's claim that MSP is being provided for 24 crops, alleging that Haryana doesn't grow that many crops, Saini said the "truth would become clear if a data-based discussion were held on the issue." Addressing an event here, Saini said the opposition wants farmers to remain "stuck in protests", while the government was working to ensure their prosperity and the state's progress.

"Procurement of 24 crops at MSP is a national record... It's not a slogan but a reality," the chief minister said on the eve of the eve of Budget Session in the Haryana Assembly.

Hitting out at the opposition, Saini said when a political party begins to lose its acceptability among the public, it resorts to allegations to divert attention from real issues, he said.

The chief minister also targeted the AAP government in Punjab over its recent "Operation Lotus" allegations against the BJP, terming them baseless and a sign of "political frustration".

He alleged that corruption was rampant under the AAP rule and claimed that the people of Punjab were seeking peace and development, which, he said, only the BJP can deliver.

Just as Haryana is moving ahead on the path of development, Punjab too is ready for change, he said, referring to the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

On the proposed India-US trade deal, Saini said it would benefit farmers in agrarian states like Haryana by opening access to the American market for basmati rice, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and processed food.

Similarly, trade with the European Union will create export opportunities in sectors such as textiles, automobiles, and heavy engineering, strengthening the state's economy, the chief minister said.

Responding to allegations about old-age pensions in Haryana being cut, the chief minister said the opposition was spreading lies and confusing people on a sensitive issue.

Of the two lakh cases cited, over 1.03 lakh beneficiaries had died, around 37,000 had incorrect age records, and about 39,000 cases were pending verification, he said, adding that document verification was underway. PTI SUN RHL