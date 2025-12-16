Saini declares Hansi as Haryana's 23rd district, says notification to be issued soon

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday declared Hansi as the state's 23rd district.

It was earlier part of the Hisar district.

Addressing a public meeting in Hansi, the chief minister said a notification announcing it as a separate district will be issued within a week.

"I make this announcement that Hansi will be the 23rd district of Haryana," said Saini, who also made several other announcements pertaining to the region's development.

The Haryana government had notified the creation of its 22nd district Charkhi Dadri nine years ago, on December 1, 2016. PTI SUN RUK RUK