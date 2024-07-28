Saini, Mann hail Manu Bhaker for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics

Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics and said, finally the dream, which the whole country was expecting from Haryana's 'dhakar' (strong) daughter, came true.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and many other leaders also hailed Manu's achievement.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in 22-year-old Manu's village, Goria in Haryana's Jhajjar district after she won the medal.

A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10-meter air pistol event of the Paris Games here on Sunday.

Saini, while hailing the achievement of Bhaker said, "Finally the dream came true which the whole country was expecting from Haryana's 'dhakar' (strong) daughter.

The country's female shooter, Manu Bhaker, has shown her strength in Paris. Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal for the country in the 10-meter women's air pistol event at the Paris Olympics.

"Today, 22-year-old Manu Bhaker has achieved something that the whole country and the state of Haryana are proud of. Many congratulations to the strong and courageous daughter of Haryana," said Saini in a post on X.

Manu's uncle Mahendra Singh in Jhajjar said the family was ecstatic about her achievement.

"It is a very good achievement, it is not a small achievement. We were expecting a gold medal," said Singh, while expressing hope that she would win a gold medal in the remaining two events.

Happiness cannot be described in words, he further said.

Manu's other uncle, Pratap Singh, said she has made the country proud with her achievement.

The whole village will welcome her when she arrives here, he said.

Manu's family members were distributing sweets in the village over her achievement.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Mann, in a post on X, said Manu made the country proud by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

"Many congratulations to our player, 'Chak de India'," said Mann.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Hooda also congratulated Manu for winning the medal at the Paris Olympics. He said, "All of us in the country and the state are filled with joy over daughter Manu winning the bronze medal. Many congratulations to Manu's family as well. We are proud of our players." Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Manu's exceptional skill and determination made the nation proud.

"Manu Bhaker wins India's first medal at the Paris Olympics, clinching the bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Final. Her exceptional skill & determination have made the nation proud! Congratulations," he said in a post on X. PTI CHS VSD HIG HIG HIG