Saini offered BJP ticket for 2027 Assembly polls but I am committed to my party: Punjab AAP MLA

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Thursday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini offered her a BJP ticket to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections but she was committed to her party.

Addressing mediapersons here, Bharaj, the MLA from Sangrur seat, claimed that Saini contacted her a few days ago and proposed a closed door meeting.

She said he offered her a BJP ticket to contest from the Sangrur seat.

"I was told that whatever demand I put forward will be fulfilled," she claimed.

However, Bharaj said, she was committed to the AAP, which gave her everything.