Saini says Kejriwal prioritised opening liquor vends, hits back at AAP leader's drugs jibe

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday slammed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks about some state governments "not caring" about drugs sold "openly and in large quantities" and accused the AAP leader of "prioritising the opening of liquor vends".

Saini claimed that during the former Delhi chief minister's term, the maximum number of liquor vends were opened in Delhi.

A day earlier, at the launch of the second phase of the Punjab government's flagship anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', Kejriwal said, "It is not that drugs are sold only in Punjab. There are many states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi and several others, where drugs are sold openly and in large quantities, but the governments there simply do not care." The Haryana chief minister said Kejriwal used to claim that he would make Delhi drug-free. "He opened maximum liquor vends in Delhi. He also opened women-only liquor shops," Saini told reporters in Panchkula on the sidelines of an event.

The former Delhi chief minister prioritised the opening of liquor vends instead of strengthening the education system, he alleged.

"Ye bahut ghazab ka mukhya mantri tha (What an amazing chief minister he was!)," Saini quipped.

Referring to the AAP losing the Delhi assembly polls last year, he said Kejriwal is now seen in Punjab.

In Punjab, they are running big advertisements in newspapers on their 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drug drive, but that is "only in papers", Saini said.

Replying to a question, Nayab Saini took a dig at senior AAP leader Atishi over her alleged remark on Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur and termed it "unfortunate".

The chief minister said that such a mindset towards the Gurus is deeply unfortunate.

"The teachings of the Gurus continue to inspire society and provide strength and direction to future generations", he said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has, meanwhile, accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru.

Responding to another question, Saini alleged that during Congress' time, "jobs used to be on sale" and corruption was prevalent.

He claimed that under the BJP government, two lakh government jobs have been given in the past decade in the state.

His government is working with full transparency, the chief minister added. PTI SUN PRK PRK