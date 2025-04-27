Saini says youth should take inspiration from Parshuram's teachings

Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the youth should take inspiration from the teachings, philosophy and ideology of Parshuram whose birth anniversary was observed on Sunday on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

Saini said the new medical college in Kaithal is named after Parshuram to honour him.

Addressing a programme organised on Parshuram's birth anniversary in Panchkula, the chief minister said, "As we move forward with the resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Haryana', the ideals and messages of Bhagwan Parshuram ji guide us in the right direction." "Bhagwan Parshuram ji spent his life fighting against injustice and took up arms only for the protection of society and religion. Our government, following his path, is moving forward with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

The event was organised by Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Haryana Co-operation Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, former minister Venod Sharma and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb were in attendance. PTI SUN SKY SKY