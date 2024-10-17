Saini takes oath as Haryana CM, BJP marks win with show of strength

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) Nayab Singh Saini, the proverbial dark horse who became star of the BJP’s victory in the Haryana assembly elections, was sworn in as chief minister of the state on Thursday in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of NDA leaders.

Advertisment

Thousands of people packed into the Dussehra Ground to watch Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administer the oath of office to the low profile OBC leader and 13 others. For the BJP, the messaging was not just in its show of strength with a power packed dais seating its chief ministers, ministers and NDA partners but also in its choice of the day – Valmiki Jayanti.

Sage-poet Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits.

"For the third time with full majority, the BJP government will work with full energy for good governance, equality and welfare of the poor," Saini said in a post on X after being sworn in for the second time as chief minister.

Advertisment

He thanked 2.8 crore people of Haryana for their mandate and the prime minister for his “inspirational leadership”.

The 54-year-old, who was the surprise pick to replace strongman M L Khattar as chief minister ahead of the assembly elections, proved his naysayers wrong by steering the BJP to a win in an election many thought would go to the Congress.

Saini is heading the BJP’s third consecutive government in the state, a strategic victory after the Lok Sabha elections that many party leaders hope sets the pace for next month’s crucial assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Advertisment

The BJP won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. Three Independents, including Hisar MLA Savitri Jindal, also extended support to the party.

Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister.

The 13-member council of ministers includes the party’s most senior leader Anil Vij, Ahir leader Rao Narbir Singh and Jat leader Mahipal Dhanda. It also has two women – former Congress leader Shruti Choudhary, daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhary, and first time MLA Arti Singh, the daughter of Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Advertisment

Rajesh Nagar and Gaurav Gautam took oath as state ministers (independent charge).

All the newly inducted ministers except Choudhary took their oath in Hindi. Choudhary took her oath in English.

"It is teamwork... We will fulfil all the responsibilities given to us by the CM (Nayab Singh Saini)," BJP's Shyam Singh Rana said after taking oath as Haryana minister.

Advertisment

Union minister Khattar, who had ceded space to Saini, took the occasion to thank all the NDA leaders, chief ministers and others who had gathered.

"This is the first time since 1980 that any party has formed government thrice in Haryana or any other state,” he told PTI Videos after the event.

Among those present were Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and BJP president J P Nadda. Chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh’s Vishnu Deo Sai, Gujarat’s Bhupendra Patel and Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Advertisment

NDA partner, TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was there too.

“We are very happy. This is the confidence people are having in PM Modi. That's why it is a big victory. Mood of the nation is very clear," he told reporters.

"This is an unexpected and historic victory in itself. I congratulate Nayab Singh Saini ji and attribute this victory entirely to my PM Modi and his leadership, to Home Minister Amit Shah’s policies, to BJP national president JP Nadda's organisational strength, and most importantly, to the people of Haryana," added LJP leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

Advertisment

Before the ceremony, Saini visited Valmiki Bhawan and offered prayers at a gurdwara and the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula.

Replying to a question, Saini told reporters that the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (poll manifesto) will be fully implemented.

After the oath-taking, NDA leaders, including chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, gathered for a chief minister’s council meeting here.

There are 13 chief ministers and 16 deputy CMs belonging to the BJP while CMs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya are from its allies, the BJP said in a statement before the conclave.

This is the first conclave of NDA CMs of this kind in the last many years. With the BJP and its allies set to take on opposition alliance in next month's Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls, the ruling bloc is looking to draw momentum from its Haryana win to take on its rivals next month. PTI SUN CHS VSD DIV MIN MIN MIN