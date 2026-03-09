Saini targets AAP, alleges situations being created to obstruct his'

Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday targeted the ruling AAP in Punjab, alleging situations are created to obstruct his programmes during his visits to the poll-bound state.

Further slamming the Bhagwant Mann government in the state, Saini said distributing freebies at the fag end of his government's tenure while failing to fulfil promises made to the people is not going to help as people have made up their mind to oust them in the polls.

Saini has been frequently visiting Punjab in recent months during which he has also addressed a series of public meetings.

"When I go to hold programmes in Punjab, my programme is shifted to three venues. It is democracy? They should not do so. In one of my programmes, the tent was uprooted and even the land on which it had been put up was dug so that the tent is not set up there again. These are the situations they create," he alleged.

"..Where I go they get buses (carrying BJP workers) stopped. Like in West Bengal what Mamata Banerjee does, they are doing the same. In democracy, common people don't like such tactics. They will give their response during elections," Saini told reporters here.

Last month, when Saini was headed to the rally venue in Ludhiana, AAP workers showed him black flags and raised slogans against him.

Again last month, several AAP leaders, including MLAs, staged a protest against Saini during his visit to Amritsar, where he had to address a "Punjab Bachao rally".

Waving black flags and wearing black bands on their heads, the AAP leaders had opposed his arrival and stated that the BJP has consistently adopted an "anti-Punjab stand".

"By blocking roads or digging up roads or creating disturbances, I want to tell them that people will not give them the votes. Had they done some work, they would need not block my way.

"When Bhagwant Mann came to Haryana, I asked police to give him guard of honour and all due respect. We respect the post, he is a CM. But what is the situation in Punjab? Where I go AAP workers are standing with flags.

"In Punjab, various sections, including farmers and women are fed up. What is the situation of law and order, drug problem is affecting youth, he (Mann) should have done some work to tackle this," Saini said.

Saini said Mann should have fulfilled the promises made to people but now when elections are months away, they are trying to rub 'Aladdin ka Chirag' (rubbing magic lamp)".

He was referring to the AAP government on Sunday announcing a new scheme under which Rs 1,000 per month will be given to general category women and Rs 1,500 monthly to Scheduled Caste women.

"AAP government presented their last budget yesterday. Now, in their final budget, they are distributing 'revris' (freebies)," Saini said.

"During Congress government's time in Punjab, revri culture existed, but now AAP is coming out with bigger revris than them and making promises, which they do not fulfil. People of Punjab have understood this and want to get rid of AAP rule".

"...Why I said revri is because polls are near now and they are presenting their last budget," he said.

In Delhi, people voted out the AAP government and now people of Punjab will show them the door in Punjab elections, he asserted.

In contrast, Saini said the BJP government fulfilled key poll promise made to women of state within first year after coming to power in their third term in Haryana.

"We had said women of those families having annual income of Rs 1 lakh will be given first (financial assistance of Rs 2,100). Now, in this year's budget (2026-27), we have increased the limit (for eligibility) to Rs 1.80 lakh annual income," he said.

Saini also slammed "lapses" during President Droupadi Murmu's event in West Bengal as unfortunate and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "has crossed all limits".

President Murmu on Saturday expressed her dismay over a low turnout at a tribal community event near Bagdogra airport, and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.

"I had earlier visited West Bengal and on Tuesday again I am attending a programme in the state," Saini said, alleging that there is an atmosphere of fear among people of that state.

"Hafta (extortion) is being sought from every shopkeeper," he further alleged.

Referring to Punjab government's 'Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana', which provides medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, Saini said people of Punjab have told him that numerous conditions have been put in this scheme and it will be difficult for people to avail the benefit.

Saini said 27 lakh people in Haryana have got treatment under the Chirayu Ayushman Yojana.

He claimed that people of Punjab are impressed with Narendra Modi government's policies "and they know that the BJP will make Punjab number 1 state like we have made Haryana".

He said the Haryana government also takes care of its elderly population and gives old age pension of Rs 3200 monthly and all the respect they deserve while there are schemes which take care of their health issues.

He, however, said the AAP government only made false promises to the elderly and does not worry about them. PTI SUN DV DV