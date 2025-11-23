Saini urges support for local artisans, launches two portals for women SHGs

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said people should take pride in products made by local artisans and give priority to purchasing them to support small entrepreneurs.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the ‘Saras Aajeevika Mela-2025’ at the Parade Ground in Panchkula, an official statement said.

Earlier, Saini visited stalls set up by women self-help groups (SHGs), artisans and craftsmen from various states and showed keen interest in their products. Praising their skills, he said the production of swadeshi (indegenious) goods strengthens Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and furthers the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative.

He urged women entrepreneurs to produce items that can compete with foreign goods in quality and craftsmanship.

On the occasion, the chief minister launched the Swaapan Digital Gram Bazar Portal and the Sanjha Bazaar Sales Portal of the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission.

The Swaapan portal will serve as an integrated e-commerce platform for global display and sale of products manufactured by SHGs in Haryana, enabling them to register products, receive orders, monitor sales and reach customers at state and national levels.

The Sanjha Bazaar portal will offer SHGs continuous market access, transparency in stall allocation, real-time sales tracking and product performance data.

It will integrate operational activities of bus stand shops, village shops, canteens, Saras Mela stalls and mall kiosks.

Saini said the fair had seen strong participation from women and had emerged as an important platform for their empowerment. SHGs, he said, have played a key role in advancing women’s economic independence across the country.

He cited Modi’s praise for SHGs during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address in July 2024, where the prime minister highlighted the contribution of Rohtak-based women engaged in block printing and dyeing.

The chief minister said that to promote such industries, the state government established the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission, which is helping rural poor families increase their income and integrate into the mainstream of society.

Saini said 5.98 lakh families have been linked with 60,554 SHGs under the state’s livelihood mission. These groups have received various financial assistance totalling Rs 547.89 crore through soft loans, revolving funds and community investment funds.

Women are also being trained under the Drone Didi scheme to operate drones in agriculture and other sectors, he said. Drones have already been distributed to 100 women, he added.

Saini said women are the backbone of society and have contributed equally to the state’s development.

"This is why Haryana today is recognised as one of the most progressive states in the country. To further empower women and promote self-reliance, the management of 151 Vita (dairy cooperative) sales centers in the state has been entrusted entirely to women," he said.

Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry, former Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and artisans and SHG members from various states were present at the event.