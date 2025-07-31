Saini visits Punjab's Sunam, pays tributes to Udham Singh

Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday visited Sunam in Punjab, and paid tributes to legendary freedom fighter Udham Singh on his martyrdom day.

Sunam is the birthplace of Singh.

Saini offered floral tributes at the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial and met the freedom fighter's family members, an official statement said.

Saini was accompanied by Punjab BJP's Working president Ashwani Sharma.

Earlier, in a post on X, Saini said Singh's courage, sacrifice, and unwavering love for the motherland are a source of inspiration for every citizen of the country.

The nation will always remain indebted to his indomitable courage, he said.

Singh had avenged the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre by shooting Michael O'Dwyer in March 1940.

The 40-year-old was hanged at Pentonville Prison in London on July 31, 1940, for shooting dead O'Dwyer, who was the undivided Punjab's Lieutenant Governor.