Saini visits Punjab's Sunam, pays tributes to Udham Singh; later also addresses event in Sirsa

Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday visited Sunam in Punjab, and paid tributes to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his martyrdom day.

Sunam is the birthplace of Singh.

Saini offered floral tributes at the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial and met the freedom fighter's family members, an official statement said. He was accompanied by Punjab BJP's working president Ashwani Sharma.

Earlier, in a post on X, the chief minister said Singh's courage, sacrifice, and unwavering love for the motherland are a source of inspiration for every citizen of the country.

The nation will always remain indebted to his indomitable courage, he added.

Singh had avenged the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre by shooting Michael O'Dwyer, Lieutenant Governor of undivided Punjab, in March 1940 and was hanged at Pentonville Prison in London on July 31, 1940.

In Sunam, Saini recalled that Udham Singh avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by killing O'Dwyer on foreign soil. This act of bravery remains an everlasting inspiration for the entire nation and a beacon of patriotism, he said.

He planted a sapling at the memorial and visited the Udham Singh Museum in Sunam, where he saw the photographs, letters, and memories associated with the martyr.

Later, the chief minister attended a public meeting organised by BJP leader Daaman Bajwa on Sangrur Road, where Punjab BJP leaders gave him a warm welcome.

Saini said that it was an honour to visit the birthplace of Shaheed Udham Singh.

Udham Singh's courage, sacrifice, and determination remain unparalleled. It is because of countless sacrifices by heroes like Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh that we live in a free India today, the chief minister said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to building the India of the martyrs' dreams.

"We all must work together to realise the vision of the freedom fighters for an independent and prosperous nation," he added.

Speaking to mediapersons later, he said that it was a proud moment for him to pay homage to Shaheed Udham Singh at his birthplace and meet his family.

Answering a question, he criticised the Punjab government for "failing to fulfill the promises made to the people".

Hitting out at the AAP government, Saini said "just as they misled the people of Delhi, who have now understood their reality, the people of Punjab are also realising the same".

Later in the day, Saini while paying homage to Udham Singh on his martyrdom day at an event in Sirsa, described the revolutionary's sacrifice as a timeless symbol of patriotism, courage and selflessness in India's freedom struggle.

Addressing a commemorative event held at Baba Bhuman Shah Dham in Sangar Sarista, Sirsa in Haryana, the chief minister said that Udham Singh laid down his life fighting against colonial oppression.

His determination and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire generations to serve the nation with dedication, he said.

He also paid homage to other freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Chandrashekhar Azad and Madan Lal Dhingra.

Saini said the Haryana government is committed to realising the dreams of the martyrs by ensuring inclusive development and empowering every section of society.

He said that a war memorial is under construction in Ambala to commemorate the heroes of the 1857 uprising.

"We cannot repay the debt of our martyrs, but we must acknowledge it with gratitude and action," he said.

The chief minister further highlighted recent steps taken for the welfare of freedom fighters, noting that the monthly pension for freedom fighters and their widows in Haryana has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000.

He reiterated the government's focus on upliftment of backward classes, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Sath-Sabka Vikas.

Calling upon citizens to honour the legacy of the nation's martyrs, Saini urged everyone to take a pledge for preserving unity and working collectively for the development of the state and the country. PTI SUN OZ OZ