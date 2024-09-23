Sainik schools to give new direction to society: Rajnath

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said Sainik schools will give fresh impetus to efforts to give a new direction to society and instil values like discipline, patriotism and courage in their students.

Singh was speaking at the inauguration programme of Shri Bhawani Niketan Sainik School here.

"Sainik schools don't just give bookish knowledge to students but also try to inculcate commitment towards values in them. Sainik schools instil values like discipline, patriotism and courage in their students.

"The all-round development of the students' personalities due to these values naturally inspires them to take the country forward," the Union minister said.

"Today when we are trying to give a new direction to society through the new education policy, I firmly believe that Sainik schools will work to give fresh impetus to this effort," he said.

Earlier, Singh planted a sapling in the newly established school.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore were also present at the programme.

Last year, the Union government approved setting up of 100 Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments in a graded manner, starting from class 6 onwards. PTI AG SDA DIV DIV