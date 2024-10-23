Saints gather at Haryana CM's residence to mark BJP's third consecutive win in state

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Prominent seers and saints from across Haryana gathered at the CM's residence on Wednesday to mark the BJP's third consecutive win in the assembly elections with a decisive majority.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini felicitated the saints at the 'Sant Ashirwad Samaroh' and took blessings from them, an official statement said.

The ceremony began with a 'havan' and 'yagya' performed by the saints, in which Saini also participated.

In his address, the chief minister expressed his gratitude and said, "I feel immensely fortunate to receive the blessings of so many revered saints today. Their blessings inspire me to ensure that my country and Haryana continue progressing.

"Over the past 10 years, both the nation and the state have embarked on a transformative journey. Many of the challenges we once faced have now been resolved," he said.

"This revival is the result of your blessings," he said.

Saini touched upon several decisions taken by the BJP government in the state during the last ten years. He said that his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar had established a transparent system, as a result of which, youth from ordinary families are getting jobs purely on merit.

This sent a strong message to the people that "our government does not work for politics, but for the welfare of the people", the chief minister said.

"We delivered on our promises, and the people of Haryana recognised that the Bharatiya Janata Party works not for votes but to build robust systems and we have proved it," he said.

Addressing those gathered for the ceremony, Swami Gyananand expressed that the "sant samaj" has full faith that the government will make every effort to advance its resolutions in the national interest.

In his address, Acharya Dharmdev said that all the saints have gathered at the CM's residence to bless Saini, according to the statement.

Saini has "consistently prioritised the welfare of the people, keeping national interest at the forefront, he said.

Haryana Ministers Mahipal Dhanda, Vipul Goel, Ranbir Gangwa, Rajesh Nagar and Gaurav Gautam were also present at the event. PTI SUN SKY SKY